It's a shame Ghana's Yale-trained finance minister has been historic disaster - Pianim

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian statesman and renowned Economist, Kwame Pianim has expressed shock and worry that Yale-trained Minister of Finance for Ghana Ken Ofori Atta has mismanaged Ghana’s economy.



According to him, the finance minister will pass as the worst to have managed Ghana’s economy considering the fact that he is the only Finance Minister that the country has had who has borrowed more money.



Kwame Pianim made this known when he spoke to Berla Mundi on Accra-based Tv3 in an interview.



“No he hasn’t done a good job, he borrowed, he’s over-borrowed and we are not getting value for money.”



He continued “he needs to realise that he’s not just a budget and expenditure Minister, he’s Minister for Finance and Finance means growing the economy. He says we are the fastest growing, the narrative is wrong.



"When you say the economy is growing everything is honky dorey and you are asking working to tighten their belt, of course, they are not going to tighten their belt. Look Ken Ofori-Atta has borrowed more than any minister for finance”.



