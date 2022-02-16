'It’s a personal issue' – Abronye DC vows to settle score with IGP after being arrested

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, has stated that the decision by the police to arrest and detain him on Tuesday, was a result of a personal vendetta harboured by the Inspector General of Police against him.



Abronye was invited by the police for questioning on Tuesday, February 14, 2022, based on some allegations he had made against former President John Dramani Mahama.



Abronye who had alleged a coup plot by former President Mahama was arrested and charged after the police said it had established his claims to be untrue.



He was subsequently put before court on Wednesday after passing the night in police custody.



The court admitted Abronye to a GHC100,000 bail with two sureties.



Speaking to the media after meeting his bail conditions, Abronye alleged that his detention by the police was instigated on the instructions of the IGP, who has a personal issue with him.



He noted that he will in the coming days come public with the actual cause of the supposed rift between himself and the IGP.



“From tomorrow going, I will come out with some personal issues I have with the IGP which has nothing to do with this particular case,” he stated.



According to Abronye, beyond the personal vendetta held against him by the IGP, he has also been made a victim of the police chief’s ‘populist’ acts.



The loudmouth regional chairman however stated that he will not be cowed by the antics of the police chief.



“What I would like to say is that no amount of these populist incarcerations will injunct me from voicing out or speaking my mind,” he stated.



“I’ve used the word populist because the exercise of the IGP for some months now has been described as populist and same has happened to me. So from tomorrow going I will come out publicly to speak to the people,” he justified.



He had alleged during an interview that former President John Dramanai Mahama had linked up with terror group Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.



Asked by journalists on Wednesday whether he still stands by his allegation, Abronye who had earlier communicated his lawyer's instructions to keep mute on the matter was immediately whisked away by former Deputy National Security Coordinator, Hopeson Adorye – his close ally and others who were in court to support him.



But according to the police, it established after interrogating Abronye that his allegations were untrue.



