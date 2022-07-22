It's a joke, I'm not putting up billboards - Agric Minister hits back at critics

Politics of Friday, 22 July 2022

Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has hit back at critics accusing him of being fixated on erecting billboards instead of concentrating on his duties.



According to reports, the billboard of the Minister who is a presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) billboards can be seen nationwide describing him as a "unifier".



A Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah recently asked the Minister to stop focusing on his presidential ambition and pay more attention to increasing yield and stopping the high cost of food products.



“There are so many billboards across the country projecting your presidential ambition than your works as an agric minister. The country is in crisis. Prices of farm produce and foodstuff are skyrocketing like never before and instead of relieving Ghanaians with pragmatic solutions, you are spending millions erecting billboards to project your presidential ambition,” he said on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia show.



However, Dr Afriyie Akoto in a one-on-one on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the billboards are being put up by people who love him and that he's busily working.



"It's a joke because I'm not the one putting up the billboards. I don't have time for that; I'm focused on the work in my ministry...it's laughable and I don't think if they know the facts they will make such comments.



"...they (billboards) are being done by people who believe in me...I don't think anyone who hates me will put up such billboards. They have looked at the kind of work I'm doing for the country..." he added.



