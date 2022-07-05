It’s Alan Kyerematen’s turn to 'break the eight' for NPP – ‘Akyem for Alan’ convenor

Politics of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Convenor of Akyem for Alan, Alan Fiifi Ofori, has said that it is time for the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight in 2024.



In the convenor’s view, Alan Kyerematen has served the party since 1992 in various capacities and deserves the opportunity to be the president.



He cited some instances where the Trade Minister made many sacrifices, both financially and otherwise just to see the unity and success of the party.



Speaking during a health walk on the theme: Akyem for Alan, Onua ne Akonta, Mr. Ofori mentioned that Alan Kyerematen stepped down for President Kuffuor to become a candidate for NPP in 1996 and did the same during the 2016 election for then-candidate Akufo-Addo to lead the party.



"Alan is a founding member of the party and has served the party well for a long time including funding the party’s first office at Kokomlemle…”



According to Mr. Alan Fiifi Ofori Atta, the wife of Alan Kyerematen is a native at Akyem Kukurantumi and brother to the president so they are pleading with the Akyems to accept Alan Kyerematen as presidential candidate for the NPP.



“Since His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is exiting, we feel we should bring our brother Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen,” he added.



The supporters of the Trade and Industry minister held a health walk at President Nana Addo’s hometown, Kyebi, to show off the ‘well-deserved candidate’ to represent the party and the people.



They walked the principal streets of Asikam, Pno, Kyebi Zongo, to Asiakwa in the West Akim District of the Eastern Region.