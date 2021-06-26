It'll be wrong for anyone to compete with Ashai Odamtten - Kempes Ofosu Ware

Politics of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Kempes Ofosu Ware, has stated that he has no plans of contesting for the seat at Tema East.



Mr Ofosu Ware disclosed on SVTV Africa with host DJ Nyaami that he has no desire to play against the current member of parliament, Isaac Ashai Odamtten because they are members of the same political party.



“I'm in Tema East and for the first time, we have an MP for Tema East so why should I have any desire to contest against the sitting MP? It will be wrong for anybody to nurse the idea of contesting the current MP,” he established.



The former Mayor of Tema further specified that “as a politician, you should know that once a party member wins the seat, it is wrong to contest against them.”



In the interview, Kempes talks about his tenure in office, inadequate streetlights in Tema, his feats as a mayor, and more.



