It’ll be politically suicidal for any MP to oppose LGBT Bill – Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo/Prampram, Sam Nartey George says he’s very positive that no Member of Parliament will have the confidence to publicly kick against the LGBT Bill.



According to him, given the massive public support for the bill, it will be politically suicidal and foolhardy for any Legislator to oppose it.



Draft anti-gay legislation submitted to Ghana’s parliament proposes up to 10 years in jail for LGBTQ+ people as well as groups and individuals who advocate for their rights, express sympathy, or offer social or medical support, in one of the most draconian and sweeping anti-gay laws proposed around the world.



Support for intersex people would also be criminalized and the government could direct intersex people to receive “gender realignment” surgery, said the draft legislation.



The draft bill has sparked outrage and growing fear among human rights activists.



But Hon. Sam Nartey George in an interview on Asempa FM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 said he fears for the political future of any MP who will not vote for the passage of the bill.



“There’s no art to find the mind’s construction in the face but if I see the support that Ghanaians from walks of life, all different political persuasions for this bill, if I see the support of this bill by the National House of Chiefs, the support of the Chief Imam, all the spiritual Christian fathers, the Nai Wulomei and all our traditional leaders, and know that MPs sit in Parliament to represent these people, I’m afraid for the political future of any MP who will stand up publicly against the bill.”



He added: “That’s why I’m hundred percent sure that some will stay away from coming to Parliament and not take part in the debate but they cannot stand on the floor and vote against it. They can debate amendments to it and that’s welcome but to oppose the bill, I don’t think anybody has that confidence level.”



