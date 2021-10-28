It is wrong to learn foreign languages and abandon yours - Ghanaian Italian urges

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian Italian drummer, Emmanuel Sarfo has encouraged Ghanaians living abroad to make their children learn local languages aside from foreign ones.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the "Drum Prophet" as he is widely known indicated that it will be wise for parents to speak the Ghanaian languages with their kids.



By so doing, he asserts, they will not find it difficult to communicate whenever they visit their home country.



“For me, I speak two quite well but it also depends on how you are raised. Some parents do not allow them to speak the local language. It's not right and that's my perspective. They are supposed to know their language so that they won't find themselves wanting when they visit,” he said.



Emmanuel stated that being multilingual has several benefits and is a great opportunity to explore. Having stayed in Italy for years before moving to the UK, Emmanuel speaks Twi, Ewe, English, French and Italian.



The Drum Prophet is available on all social media platforms with the same name.



Kindly watch the full in the below;



