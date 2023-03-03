It is wrong to assume citizens support insurgent groups due to bad governance – Dr. Folashade Soule

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Dr. Folashade Soule, an international relations expert and a visiting professor at the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) has refuted all claims that military leaders and emerging insurgent groups in the country have the backing of citizens due to bad governance by democratic governments.



Delivering her keynote speech at a public lecture organized by LECIAD on March 1, 2023, on the theme; “The emerging role of new security 'Security Partners' in the Sahel: What risks for coastal West Africa”, the scholar explained that, data available negates claims that a significant number of the population of countries under a dictator or military rule support their military leaders over their elected leaders.



She explained, “When we look on a large scale, a lot of the people, or majority of them do not support coups and military leaders over their government. Example, in Burkina Faso, citizens publicly criticized their elected government for failing to control and avert the January 2022 coup. ”



Dr. Soule however acknowledged that there were a few people who supported rebel groups to register their anger and disappointment in their elected officials.



“Of course, there are a few people who support insurgency groups for personal benefits and largely to protest their disappointment in their governments for failing them and not because they denounce democracy.”





