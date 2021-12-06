It is wicked propaganda - Duffour rejects NPP mole accusations

Politics of Monday, 6 December 2021

Dr Kwabena Duffuor explains his reason for joining the NDC flagbeareship race



Former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffour, has described accusations from a cross-section of National Democratic Congress supporters that he is a mole of the ruling New Patriotic Party working against former President John Dramani Mahama as unfair.



Some NDC members have accused Dr Duffuor, who is believed to be nurturing a flagbearership ambition, of working to distract Mr Mahama, who many believe is the likely party candidate and an eventual winner of the 2024 elections.



But reacting to the accusations in an interview with Serwaa Amihere of GhOne TV, the former Bank of Ghana Governor maintained his history as undisputed.



“Those claims are just wicked, and I pray that those people will put their thinking caps on. It is very unfair. Who will serve a country for four years and will not accept anything, no salary, no allowances, no exgratia? Why would I be a mole when money is not my problem,” he stated.



On his flagbearership ambition, Dr Duffuor disclosed that late President Jerry John Rawlings, as far back as 2018, urged him to run for the NDC flagbearership, but he declined, saying the time was not right.



“I felt the time was not right when Rawlings called on me to contest. He said he was going to lead my campaign himself, but I didn’t. The only reason I’m doing so now is because I think the party can still do better, and it must involve everyone”.



However, he dismissed the notion that age should be a factor in choosing who becomes the flagbearer.



“Why should age matter? The focus should be on what the person brings to the fore and what they are capable of delivering when given the job, and my track record proves what I can do in almost every sphere of the economy. My record and the work we are capable of doing should be the driver of the conversation, not age”.