It is unthinkable! – Ghana Armed Forces on alleged use of land guards in its operations

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has refuted reports that it relies on the services land guards to protect its land from encroachers.



In a statement dated Tuesday, July 17, 2023, GAF said if finds it unimaginable that it cannot protect its own lands from encroachers but rather rely on land guards to protect same.



“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has monitored with dismay, a news story alleging that it uses the services of land guards to reclaim its encroached lands. GAF wishes to assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the allegation is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



“It is unimaginable that GAF cannot protect its own lands but rather indulge in an illegality by relying on the services of land guards, a proscribed activity,” GAF said.



The statement was in response to a claim made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources that government and state agencies use the services of land guards to protect state lands from encroachers.



Appearing before a Parliamentary Committee on July 10, 2023, Mr Patrick Agbesinyale reportedly said: “I think the idea was that anytime the government apparatus; the police, military among others are seen going out there to claim lands, you know the hullabaloo and backlash the government receives. So, what they do is that you would set up somebody like this and government would literally be hiding behind it so he can reclaim government lands.



“So, I remember that during the claiming process, three people lost their lives. There were gunshots; exchange of fire, and three people lost their lives there. Except that Gyato has a section of the media on site who would cover always – he is a whole set-up,” Agbesinyale said.



However according to GAF, the claims by Mr Agbesinyale are entirely untrue.



“GAF deems it as regrettable that news reports emanated from unsubstantiated allegations made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale at a Parliamentary Committee meeting on 10 July 2023. We wish to stress that this allegation which was repeated by Hon Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North to the media is false and should be ignored.



“Accordingly, GAF wishes to once again urge the media and the public not to hesitate to contact the Department of Public Relations to clarify stories of these nature before publishing them.



“At this critical time, GAF's focus is geared towards protecting the frontiers of our country against the downward spread of violent extremism from the Sahel Region and the least the Institution expects are issues that distract us (GAF) from focusing on protecting the country.



“The Ghana Armed Forces would once again assure the general public of its continuous commitment to ensuring peace and security for the socio-economic development of Ghana” it added.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ghana Police Service has also roundly refuted the claims.



According to the ministry, it has never engaged in the illegality of recruiting land guards but has occasionally engaged the service of a duly registered privately owned limited liability company for reclaiming encroached state lands.



