It is unlawful to pose as psychologist without qualification – Council

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: GNA

Reverend (Dr) Dinah Baah-Odoom, the Registrar, Ghana Psychology Council (GPC) has said it is unlawful for people without the necessary qualification to pose as psychologist or counsellors on television and radio programmes.



This she said was because such unqualified persons could mislead innocent people who might be in genuine need of direction in certain areas of their lives.



Rev. Dr. Baah-Odoom made this observation in an interview with the media at the second graduation ceremony of Lay Practitioner Certificate in Counselling and Psychology organised by the Holistic Counselling and Training Consult.



The ceremony which saw 30 students graduating from the online and weekend classes was on the theme ““Navigating Minds: Empowering the Future”.



She said the sensitive and complicated nature of psychology meant that only qualified and certified people could practise it.



“Even if you have a certificate as a psychologist, you cannot practise it anywhere if you are not registered,” she added.



According to her, “by the Health Professionals Regulatory Act, a person could be prosecuted for posing as a psychologist without being certified.”



Rev. Dr. Baah-Odoom said media practitioners should, thus, ensure that they contact the Ghana Psychology Council for the inputs of qualified psychologist whenever the need arose to ensure that the public got information from the right sources.



She urged the graduands to strive to collaborate with other professionals in the field of practice and beyond applied psychology.



“As you facilitate the process of moving your clients towards improved psychological and spiritual health, you should also show evidence of self-fulfilment, self-satisfaction, positive self-concept and spiritual maturity,” she added.



Apostle James Kofi Abbrey, Founder of the Consult said Holistic Care Consult, speaking on the theme, said “as counsellors you possess the unique ability to uplift individuals and communities, providing them with the tools and guidance to overcome obstacles, navigate complexities and embrace the richness of life.



“Your influence extends far beyond the counselling room, reaching into the hearts and minds of those you touch,” he added.



He appealed to the graduands to embrace the journey with an open heart and unwavering belief in their own abilities.



“As you move forward from this moment, remember that you are not alone, you have the support of your loved ones, your mentors, and if ever needed, the counselling community,” he said.