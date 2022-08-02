It is unfair, politically unwise to mock John Boadu for losing General Secretary position - NPP First Vice Chair

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party has asked persons mocking John Boadu for losing the General Secretary position to stop doing so.



According to Mr. Danquah Smith, it is unhealthy, unwise, and politically incorrect for anyone to mock the hardworking and committed former General Secretary of the great elephant family.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said although John Boadu lost, he has expressed interest in supporting current leadership in achieving the goal of breaking the 8-year-jinx.



He posited that it is not a big deal for anyone to lose an election because an election had two outcomes and it is either you win or lose.



“I don’t know why people are making a mockery of John Boadu. Going into an election has only two outcomes. You either win or you lose. John Boadu knew this. He knew there was the possibility of a victory and defeat. He competed and knew it would be either black or white. He is not the only person who lost the general secretary position of the NPP.



He had not declared any intention to leave the party. He is ever prepared to work for the party. He has assured the new executives of his preparedness to support us. As a former general secretary, he is part of us and can participate in everything,” he added.



He stressed the need for people to stop the mockery since it was not the best.



He was optimistic the NPP will win the 2024 polls because the party has shown leadership despite the challenges confronting us.



He said the NPP got what it takes to maintain a stable economy and transform the country.