It is unconstitutional, offensive to overturn my ruling - Speaker tells Joe Wise

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Joe wise overturns Bagbin decision again



Bagbin slams Joe Wise for overturning his decision



Motion to probe government expenditure on COVID-19 dismissed



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has reacted to the decision by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joewise) to overturn his ruling.



According to Alban Bagbin, it was offensive and unconstitutional for Joe Wise to overturn his decision after he admitted the motion.



On February 22, Joe Wise dismissed a motion by the minority to probe government expenditure on COVID-19.



According to him, the Speaker, who was chairing the house before handing it over to him, ought not to have admitted the motion hence the dismissal.



“My view is that this motion ought not to have been admitted, and it’s improperly before the House.” Joe Wise stated



Reacting to this, the Speaker on February, 23 said “The penchant of the First Deputy Speaker overruling my decisions is unconstitutional, illegal and offensive.”



He however added that he will not overturn Joe Wise’s ruling as the decision was taken in the seat of the speaker.



He added that he would speak to the two deputies to plan on how to go about this development in the future.



Meanwhile, this is the second time Joe Wise has overturned the decision of the Speaker.



In December 2021, Joe Wise overturned Alban Bagbin’s ruling on the approval of the 2022 budget.



He justified his decision insisting that it was by the law and Standing Orders of Parliament.