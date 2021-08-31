It is true there’s hardship but it is not severe - NPP communicator

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Okaikwei Central constituency youth organizer for the New Patriotic Party, Oliver Ofori Baah, has stated that no one is disputing that Ghanaians are going through some form of hardship.



He, however, claims the hardship compared to that of former President John Dramani Mahama has reduced drastically.



Oliver Ofori Baah said Ghanaians must not allow the NDC to deceive them in claiming that Ghana was facing severe hardship.



He explained that the current administration has rolled out favourable policies which are making the lives of Ghanaians far better.



He asked Ghanaians to trust in the NPP’s administration because it has what it takes to make the country work.



He said the NDC is on a mission to thwart the efforts of the government, and Ghanaians must be vigilant and not be deceived by the tricks of the NDC.



On the issue of security, he asked the security agencies to up their game and deal with the proliferation of illegal arms.



He said the security agencies are expected to deal with all forms of threats including, armed robberies and murder cases.