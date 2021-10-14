It is time we fought for progress – Akatsi-South MCE

Regional News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: GNA

The new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, Volta Region, Martin Kofitse Nyahe, has called on all in the Municipality to work for progress and growth of the area.



He appealed for peaceful coexistence among residents to ensure the rapid growth of the Municipality.



Mr Nyahe, interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when he assumed office, said the issue of who became the next MCE was over and it was time to get together and work in the interest of the area.



“I’m going to work with everybody. I’m not going to neglect anybody just because he or she was against me," he said.



“I am willing to tap into the knowledge of all the previous leaders, the youths, elders, as well as our chiefs to ensure our people enjoy abundant progress and prosperity."



Mr Nyahe, a former Akatsi-South New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, also pledged to continue from where his predecessor had left off and promised to adopt an “open door” administration during his tenure.



Some staff of the Municipal Assembly, who spoke with the GNA, expressed optimism that the MCE would put the interest of the residents first.



He served as an Assistant Employment Coordinator at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Akatsi from 2007 to 2010 and represented the people of Dzogadze Electoral Area as an assembly member from 2010 to 2014.



Mr Nyahe was later elected in 2013 as Party Chairman, a position he held till 2017 before contesting as a parliamentary aspirant in 2020, which he lost by a slim margin to Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah.



Until his nomination, Mr Nyahe was also a board member of the Lands Commission, Volta Region.



He had his basic education at Dzogadze L/A Middle School and obtained his GCE 'A' Level Certificate at St Paul's Secondary School at Denu.



He is the fourth MCE under former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo's administration. He is married with seven children.