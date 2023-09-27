It is time to speak up! – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe tells Kufuor, Otumfuo, others

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called upon former President John Agyekum Kufuor and other influential figures to address the concerning state of governance in the country.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe made this plea during an anti-corruption forum organized by Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State.



Expressing his deep concern for the nation, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized the pressing need for influential personalities, including former President Kufuor, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam, and Archbishops, to lend their voices to the ongoing discourse on governance.



He articulated his belief that the country is currently facing imminent danger, and he highlighted the failure of certain leaders to speak out, which he believes is pushing the nation towards a catastrophe.



Addressing former President Kufuor directly, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged him to break his silence on the state of affairs, stating, "I would like also to bring to the attention of former President Kufuor that it is time to talk, he has been too silent and because he is refusing to talk it is leading this country into a disaster."



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his conviction that the current events in the country demonstrate that President Akufo-Addo is not effectively managing the nation's affairs.



He pointed to the actions of the Electoral Commission as a cause for concern and warned of potential consequences if issues are left unaddressed.



"This country is facing danger if you just take a careful look at what the Electoral Commission is doing – the signals are there," he cautioned.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe's impassioned plea underscores the urgency of addressing governance challenges and the importance of influential figures speaking out for the well-being of the nation.



