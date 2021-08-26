It is time to get out of our comfort zone or we remain beggars - Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Religion of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has urged Africans, especially Ghanaians to go out from their comfort zones and begin to work, seeking ideas on how to grow to become independent.



He said until the people go out of their comfort zones, they will continue to beg.



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel TV’s ‘Anopa Bofo)’ program where he averred that people must stop complaining of the hardships they are facing and rather go out there and work.



He said, “We must begin to go out; it is about time our leaders move away from their comfort zones. We are begging because we want to stay in our comfort zone. Look, we have stayed in our comfort zone for far too long. This generation thinks if I wish and browse, I will be rich. They think cows give milk but cows don’t give milk….you have to make the milk yourself or you don’t get milk.”



Basing his teaching for the day on 2 Kings Chapter 4 which talks about Elisha and the Widow’s Oil, reading “A certain woman of the wives of the sons of the prophets cried out to Elisha, saying, “Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that your servant feared the Lord. And the creditor is coming to take my two sons to be his slaves.”



“So Elisha said to her, “What shall I do for you? Tell me, what do you have in the house?” And she said, “Your maidservant has nothing in the house but a jar of oil.”



“Then he said, “Go, borrow vessels from everywhere, from all your neighbors—empty vessels; do not gather just a few. And when you have come in, you shall shut the door behind you and your sons; then pour it into all those vessels, and set aside the full ones.”



“So she went from him and shut the door behind her and her sons, who brought the vessels to her; and she poured it out. 6Now it came to pass, when the vessels were full, that she said to her son, “Bring me another vessel.”



“And he said to her, “There is not another vessel.” So the oil ceased.



“Then she came and told the man of God. And he said, “Go, sell the oil and pay your debt; and you and your sons live on the rest.”



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah elaborated that from the above Scripture, it was obvious that the woman and her husband were living in their comfort zone until the husband's death and things began to go bad along with the difficulties the woman was facing in taking care of her children.



She then went to Elisha to complain.



However, instead of Elisha helping her out, He made it clear to her to come out from her comfort zone “Go Out” and borrow empty vessels from neighbors.



“It is about time Ghanaians go out there, the church must tell the people to go out and work,” Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said.



According to him, irrespective of the fact that there is hardship in the country, it does not give us the license to complain but the energy and ability to go out and work.



He mentioned that hardships are not the reasons to kill.



“We know things are difficult. We have a situation, Africa we complain too much, and the more we complain the more we become beggars. There are too many Child beggars, lactating mothers, all over the streets of Accra begging. Go to Nigeria, their population is more than Ghana, yet they can sack beggars off their streets.



“Nigeria can sack all beggars from the streets. Let’s take these children off the streets, it is not right. Hardships should not give us a license to become beggars,” he said.



He also explained when Elisha asked the woman to go and borrow, he again asked her to shut the door of corruption behind her.



“When you go out and borrow, shut the door of corruption. When our leaders go out to borrow from the EU, IMF, and the World Bank, they must close the door of corruption, nepotism, family, and friends behind them if not after borrowing you come back misusing what you have and still go back to borrow.”



He said the woman in the Bible borrowed and shut the door of corruption behind her and never went back to borrow anymore and that even though she stopped pouring she still had too much oil left in the vessels.



“If you don’t stay out from your comfort zone, you can never prosper,” he said, teaching that the Kingdom is pregnant with success, with prosperity and it is left for us to wake up early, go out there and grab our portion.



Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said Knowledge shall be stable in this end time and as long as the Pen is mightier than the sword, people who seek knowledge will emerge prosperously.



“Put down the gun and sword; put the gun down and go for the Pen.



He bemoaned that Ghana has a sickling generation that does not want to go out from their comfort zone and use their skills to develop but sees everything right in complaining and begging, which he said are factors that retard the progress and development.