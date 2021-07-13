It is time for Badu Kobi’s ministry to fall – Quotation Master

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Controversial Ghanaian speaker, Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master, has stated that the time has come for Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Head Pastor of Glorious Wave Church International to fall.



He said this in relation to the two failed prophesies from the man of God over the weekend concerning the just ended EURO2020.



Over the weekend, the prophet prophesied that Argentina was going to win the match against Brazil but unfortunately Brazil won. Two days later, he also prophesied that England was going to win the match against Italy but Italy won rendering both of his prophesies false.



Talking to Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii Quotation Master said, “I have said this before and I will say it again, it’s time for Badu Kobi’s ministry to fall. He knows what he has done and if he doesn’t correct those mistakes or come for us to help him, he will continue to go down.”



Quotation master stated that, the man of God has made some mistakes which he is refusing to admit and change and that is why he keeps spreading false prophesies.



“I cannot state some of these mistakes on air but if he is listening, he knows what it is so he should just come for us to help him correct those mistakes. For the past two years, he has never given any true prophecy and if he doesn’t come for help, he will continue like that,” he mentioned.



“I even asked him to come so I help him he brushed me off and rather made a video telling me that his church was now going to rise higher but he should wait and see. This is just the beginning. I don’t hate him but I am just stating facts,” he emphasized.



He advised the man of God, to accept his mistakes, correct all the wrongs he has made against the spirit backing him if he wants to get back on his feet.



