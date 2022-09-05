It is time Christians in Ghana unite for National Cathedral for increased faith - Archbishop Palmer-Buckle

Religion of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle has said that it is long overdue for Christians to have a national monument that they can point to bring unity and increase the Christian faith.



Speaking on GTV’s ‘Talking Point’ on Funding of the National Cathedral, Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, who is the Vice Chairman and Trustee of the project, made the point that Christians need to understand the spiritual importance of the Cathedral, “as they are encouraged by other faith who have bought into the idea and made contributions to that effect".



Bishop Palmer-Buckle said Christians are therefore being encouraged to buy into the idea, and by doing so it would spur others to have the National Cathedral Project fully funded.