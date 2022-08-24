It is stupidity – KKD on NPP’s breaking the 8 campaign

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party’s agenda to break the 8-year rotation of power with the opposition National Democratic Congress lacks judgement.



Between the NPP and NDC, power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.



The NPP, ahead of the 2024 election, has set out a target dubbed “Breaking the 8” to break this jinx by retaining power when Ghana goes to the polls.



But speaking in a Joynews interview on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, KKD tagged the NPP’s agenda as lacking purpose.



“I think it is stupidity that anybody will even open his mouth to say that; be purposeful, be intentional. I think it is stupidity that anybody even coined that term,” he said.



He alluded that the NPP over the period has failed to demonstrate fidelity to the Ghanaian people making it wrong for the party to allude to any such agenda.



“You have married a woman for eight years; the woman is displeased; she is thinking of leaving you. It is at that point that you now say that everything you’ve asked for, I am now coming to do,” he stated.



He stressed the need for a third force in Ghana’s political space to break the monopoly of the NPP and the NDC.



“If I had my way, I would say all the people of the CPP who have left to join other parties, including all the people who, through greed and selfishness when they were no longer the leader, decided to leave and form another party, get back together so that they may be a third force,” KKD stated.



The veteran broadcaster has recently been on a tirade accusing members of the current government of indulging in cronyism, nepotism and conflict of interest.



KKD has questioned the motive of the minister for finance in securing various loans for the country on the back of the allegations that the minister’s company serves as an advisor for government transactions.



According to him, the minister rather benefits even when the country is borrowing and being plunged into debt.



“I read a report yesterday that broke my heart, I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance’s company or former company is a transaction advisor to the monies that we borrow. So as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance’s company or former company gets richer,” he stated when he appeared as a guest on GTV’s Breakfast Show programme.



