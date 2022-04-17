It is sickening – Stan Dogbe berates govt over ‘unplanned power cuts’

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Parts of the country experience power outage



ECG asked to provide 'dumsor' timetable



Government insists 'dumsor' is not back



Stan Dogbe, a former aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, has expressed discontent about the government’s defence to the erratic power supply the country is experiencing.



In recent times, there have been intermittent power outages in certain parts of the country with a section of the public suggesting that the erratic supply of power, popularly referred to as ‘dumsor’, has resurfaced.



“In line with our projected demand and the prudent management of the Energy sector, the Ministry of Energy is confident that there is no way that this country will go back to the dark days of ‘dumsor’” a press statement dated April 7, 2022, issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Energy said.



Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has also been making some rebuttals. On April 13, he acknowledged the inconvenience caused while offering explanations and assurances.



“A couple of days ago, we had the Aboadze Switch Yard burnt and has led to a lot of intermittent power curtailment in parts of Western Region, Central Region, and even the Greater Accra Region. Because what GRIDCo is doing is to put all the networks in a circuit such that energy can be wheeled wherever with automatic metres. But that also meant that they will increasingly have trip-offs if the load imbalance is unfavourable to the system. So, the system decides to shut itself down to prevent machine and equipment damages.”



“So, it’s true that parts of the country are experiencing intermittent power surges because of a combination of factors, which are the works that we are doing and the light going off by itself.”



But in a social media post, Sunday, Stan Dogbe described as “lies” the government’s claim that ‘dumsor’ is not back.



A livid Dogbe wrote: “Despite the lies by government officials, DUMSOR is not only increasing the already high cost of running businesses in Ghana, but is killing especially small businesses.



“That’s why it is annoying hearing Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh lie to Ghanaians that there is no DUMSOR. This morning they will go stand in front of their churches and worship God, yet won’t speak the truth.



“It is sickening the rate at which long periods of unplanned power cuts continue to affect businesses and increasing the cost of running same.



“I keep repeating that governance must be taken seriously and the thinking by Akufo-Addo and his administration that they can do just anything and lie to the people is a danger; the people will continue to lose faith and trust in the politician.”



