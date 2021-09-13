It is sad that many lawyers are caught in tax evasion issues – Godfred Dame

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed his displeasure over the phenomenon of Ghanaian lawyers evading their obligations.



This comes after Finance Minister in an earlier interview granted to Asaase Radio revealed that many professionals including close to 6,000 lawyers in the country were not honouring their tax obligations.



But Godfred Dame believes this is rather unfortunate as many lawyers tend to live luxurious lifestyles which does not correspond to the revenue they generate.



Addressing fellow members of the bar at the 2021 Bar Conference in the Upper East Region on Monday September 13 2021, Godfred Dame pointed that tax evasion by lawyers was a criminal act and contrary to the rules and ethics of the profession.



“It is sad to say that many lawyers are caught in the phenomenon of tax evasion, as they unjustifiably avoid being caught in the tax net, either by understating their profits or concealing their true incomes. The luxurious lifestyles of certain lawyers, riding in the plushest of vehicles and acquiring top-end properties, are hardly commensurate with the amount of taxes they pay,” Godfred Dame said.



“I entreat lawyers to honour the fullest of their tax obligations, as not to do is not only criminal but also bothers on a gross violation of professional rules. The legal professional conduct and ethical rules requires lawyers to demonstrate the highest level of ethical behaviour and integrity at all times,” the Attorney General added.