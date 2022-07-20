It is ridiculous for anyone to accuse me of denigrating tomb of Mills - Anyidoho

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has taken Samuel Atta-Mills, the MP Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, and the brother of late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills for accusing of denigrating the tomb of the late President.



According to him, his only crime was that he appealed to President Nana Addo Da Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to give the Asomdwee Park a facelift since it became a den of prostitutes, wee smokers, and other social miscreants.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that it is strange that the brother of the late Mills has suddenly recognized the need to fo the final resting place of his brother ten years after his death.



He asserted that the allegations that the tomb of late Mills had been tampered with or the remains removed are false.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the grave of the late Atta-Mills is being renovated with granite from its original wood.





”It is sad that I have been accused of desecrating the graver of the late Mills. My only crime is that I appealed to the President to give the place a facelift,” he added.



Mr. Anyidoho said it sounds ridiculous for anyone to allege that he has removed the remains of the late President.



The Brother of former President John Evans Atta Mills is furious that the government allowed the Atta Mills Institute to ”desecrate” the grave of the former President.



The non-governmental organization run by Koku Anyidoho, an aide to the late Prof. Atta Mills, says they are rehabilitating the ‘Asomdwe Park’ that the former NDC administration failed to do.



According to the brother of the former President, Samuel Atta Mills, the current arrangement goes against customs.



He also expressed worry over the kind of rituals performed at the grave before the work started.



But Koku Anyidoho responding, said the late President was not a ritualist but a devoted Christian, hence it made no sense for rituals to be performed before the renovation.