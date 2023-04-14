It is only under a reckless, corrupt gov’t that a toilet is converted into a dormitory - Apaak

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Deputy Ranking Member of the Education of Parliament who doubles as the MP for Builsa South has described unthinkable and shocking the conversion of a toilet facility into a dormitory at the Ghana Senior High School in Tamale.



The MP was reacting to a report published on Rainbowradioonline.com published a story concerning the school (https://rainbowradioonline.com/2023/04/13/tamale-ghana-senior-high-school-converts-toilet-facility-into-a-dormitory/).



Due to a lack of available student housing, the school converted the WC facility into a dormitory.



Reporting from the school, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe said the students who sleep on the Water Closet toilet keep their trunks, chop boxes, and other items in the toilet where they also sleep.



Some of the students who spoke with him claimed that a lack of space in the school had forced them to sleep in the lavatory.



When asked if they disinfected the toilet before sleeping inside, they said no.



Reacting to the story, Dr. Apaak said it is only under a reckless and corrupt government that toilets are converted to accommodate students in a secondary school.



"The issue of inadequate residential and academic space is only one of the many challenges bedeviling effective teaching and learning in our Secondary schools.



Other challenges remain inadequate furniture, inadequate and unwholesome food, erratic academic calendar with students spending more time at home than in school, and overworked teaching and non-teaching staff.



Many are not aware that gov’t since the inception of the fSHS policy is yet to remit a pesewa to cover library and ICT fees. Yet these fees are included in the basket of what gov’t says is free.”



Read his full statement below



It’s only under this reckless and corrupt NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov’t that toilets are converted to accommodate students in a secondary school.



I just got the videos below from GHANASCO in Tamale. Unthinkable, most shocking. NADAA must bow his head in shame.



The issue of inadequate residential and academic space is only one of the many challenges bedeviling effective teaching and learning in our Secondary schools.



Other challenges remain inadequate furniture, inadequate and unwholesome food, erratic academic calendar with students spending more time at home than in school, and overworked teaching and non-teaching staff.



Many are not aware that gov’t since the inception of the fSHS policy is yet to remit a pesewa to cover library and ICT fees. Yet these fees are included in the basket of what gov’t says is free.



The NPP must be severely punished at the 2024 polls for the dissipation of our resources to the detriment of the future of our nation.



What is more important, using our resources to fund a personally pledged cathedral, jetting in luxury jets, sharing Covid-19 funds with the party and gov’t officials, or funding education?



The record of the NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov’t in the education sector is most embarrassing. The levels of damage and retrogression will take years to fix.



In Solidarity,



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee of Parliament