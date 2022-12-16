It is not necessary to be a ‘macho’ man to lead the NDC- Mahdi Jibril

Politics of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer Mahdi Jibril argues that the best person for the job is someone who is well versed in the scientific approach to work and the data of electoral processes.



He believes there is no link between being the national organiser of the party and being physically fit.



"Being a national organizer has nothing to do with physique. People are of the notion that if you want to be a national organiser, you need to be well-built but they forget the position of the organizer is not about carrying timber and logs at the office. It is about the scientific approach to the work and the data. You are working with the voter register and the party register, and if you don't understand the dynamics of this, then you will lose the election," Mahdi Jibril exclusively told Boama Darko Isaac on Accra-based Original TV.



"You must be a credible organizer who can be trusted by all and is knowledgeable about electoral issues."



Being the current deputy organizer of the party, he asserts that an organizer must be able to protect the ballot after voting and not only focus on getting people to turn up to vote. "The organizer must have electoral and research understanding, being abreast of electoral dynamics as well."



Having shown direction and dedication in his capacity as a deputy national Organiser, Mahdi Jibril believes the party is deficient in organization and pledges to resolve that, leading the NDC to achieve victory in election 2024.