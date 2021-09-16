It is not fair to make this political - Gary Nimako on Owusu Bempah's case

Politics of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Legal luminary, Gary Nimako has called on Ghanaians, especially members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to desist from politicizing Reveren6d Owusu Bempah's case.



He opined that it is improper to drag politics into issues regarding the arrest of Owusu Bempah.



The lawyer for Reverend Owusu Bempah in an interview with Asaase Breakfast Show said, “There is this subtle propaganda going on which I want to dispel and that is people saying that there are some political machinations in the arrest and incarceration [of Owusu Bempah]. I think it is not proper, it is not fair. They are hurting the case of my client because there is no political connotation in this particular matter."



“It is a case that has happened. He has been charged before a court we should allow the system to work. Because the way some people are making noise especially the NDC side to the extent that they are mentioning names which I don’t want to mention here…there is no politics to this matter,” he continued.



“It is a criminal matter which has come; a matter which is before court, we should allow the system to run,” Lawyer Gary Nimako stressed.



Background



It would be recalled that the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Owusu Bempah, stormed the house of Nana Agradaa after she challenged him to a fight.



In a video gone viral on social media, some bodyguards and junior pastors of Owusu Bempah brandished guns and dared Agradaa to come out and face them squarely.



The police stormed the church premises of Owusu Bempah to arrest him and his boys on Sunday but it turned out that some police personnel were assaulted.



According to the police statement, the injured police personnel have since received medical treatment.



On Wednesday, September 15, the man of God was granted bail of GH¢200,000 with two sureties.



He was charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.