It is not enough to suspend Sekondi-Takoradi MCE – Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has called for the outright dismissal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sekondi-Takoradi for breaching road traffic regulations.



President Akufo-Addo has suspended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, Abdul-Mumin Issah, who has been granted a Ghc100, 000 bail with 3 sureties after he was charged for dangerous driving and assaulting Police Officer.



In a letter signed by the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Daniel Kwaku Botwe said that the MCE has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.



Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah is displeased by this directive as she believes it is not harsh enough.



“The MCE should have been fired outright and not suspended. His actions amount to misbehavior and we don’t even need to bother and investigate the matter. The fact that he decided to skip traffic and drive recklessly was wrong,” she submitted in a panel discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



She advised government appointees against regarding themselves as superior to the ordinary Ghanaian. “The President to the last person in governance should know they are all servants to the Ghanaian people. We voted for them to serve us and not for us to serve them and the arrogance shown by the MCE was wrong.”



Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, the MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi was arrested on Thursday, February 3 by the Police for a reckless driving offence and alleged assault of a Police Officer.



In an audio shared on social media, the MCE is heard in a verbal exchange with the Police Officer, threatening to cause the transfer of the Police Officer to Enchi as a punishment posting.



