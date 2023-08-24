It is nonsense to say Akufo-Addo has performed better than all previous presidents – Former NPP MP

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Edwin Ennin, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Obuasi East, has rebuked assertions that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration has outperformed all previous governments in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia on August 23, 2023, Edwin Anim expressed dissatisfaction with claims that Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure has surpassed the accomplishments of former governments, particularly that of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



“I want John Boadu and other people who wake up and say that Nana Addo has performed better than any government in this country to stop saying those things. They should stop saying those things from today because if you say that, it means that, Kufour is also part of the people that Nana Addo has performed better than.



“Looking at the kind of things that Kufour came to do…If you want to know whether someone has performed or not, it has to do with the economic indicators, check Kufuor's records from 2000 when he took over from Rawlings,” he said.



His remarks came in response to alleged recent statements made by some party members, including John Boadu, lauding Akufo-Addo's achievements.



He argued that evaluating a government's performance should be based on economic indicators.



He further directed attention to the achievements of the Kufuor administration, highlighting policies such as free maternal care, national health insurance, free hernia surgery, free birth services, and a school feeding program.



“Is it not Kufour who discovered oil in the country? Did he even spend one Cedi of the oil money? But upon all these things, look at the policies that he introduced, free maternal care, national health insurance, free hernia surgery, giving birth free of charge, and a free school feeding program.



“So being ungrateful is what I hate because it seems that we are all in the same party and we are fighting …Kufour did not use any oil money in his administration, and he didn’t use any mining money but when you look at the kind of things that he did and the few debts that he left upon meeting huge debts.



"They should stop saying that nonsense because they make us diss our own party. I am telling John Boadu and others who claim that the Nana Addo government has performed better than all other governments, that is a lie.



“Imagine Kufour had that huge budget, by now Ghana would have been like the US.”







