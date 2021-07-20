It is needless for police officers to struggle with drivers - ACP Amaning

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Tesano Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning has condemned the viral video in which a Police officer was seen struggling with a driver.



According to the Commander, under no circumstance should that have happened.



In the viral video, the Officer was seen struggling to remove the car key although the car was in motion.



The driver asked him to send him to a station if he had offended the law but the Police wouldn't take any of that.



Reacting, the Commander said although the facts of the case are not known, the struggle was avoidable.



He explained that there could have been a situation that might have caused the incident.



ACP Amaning noted that the officer could have called for backup when he realised the situation was beyond his control.



"The struggle was not the best. The driver should have also behaved himself and respected the officer,” he said.



He stated that when you arrest an offender, you are expected to send the person to the nearest Police station for the person to be processed.



He added that there should be a probe into the matter to unravel the circumstances leading to the struggle.