It is needless for Kennedy Agyapong to provide free buses; he needs to be stopped – Opambour

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has raised concerns about New Patritic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong's provision of free buses as part of his election campaign strategy.



Opambour contends that the provision of these buses offering complimentary rides to passengers is a ploy to deceive Ghanaians and should be stopped.



During an interactive session with his junior pastor on Prophet 1 TV, Opambour expressed his reservations about the timing and intent behind Kennedy Agyapong's free bus initiative.



He questioned the necessity of providing free transport to voters during the election season, suggesting that it amounts to a mere campaign strategy.



Opambour, in his conversation with the junior pastor, expressed his skepticism by highlighting the transient nature of campaign promises.



The religious leader suggested that the government should intervene to halt the free buses initiative during the election season, as it could potentially mislead the public.



"You are going for your elections and it is only the delegates who are going to vote, so if you want to provide busses, is it not election time that you are supposed to bring them, even if we had voted the delegate's elections already… the sitting government should not allow you to bring buses for such purpose, I am telling you the truth.



"If we are done voting and everything ends and then you bring such buses to help the nation fine …but now it seems you are deceiving people because what proof do we have that after the elections, whether you win or not the buses will continue to operate?



"So, if there is nothing of that sort, the buses are needless because this is a campaign strategy, an African campaign, after the election, there would be no buses," he submitted.



Kennedy Agyapong's campaign recently introduced a bus service branded as 'Showdown' buses, offering complimentary rides within the Greater Accra. Two buses have already begun operating in Accra, providing free transportation to the public.



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr Mahmadu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addiah Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







