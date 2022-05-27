We did not shut down, Kaneshie polyclinic is operating - Management

Health News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

Ms Adelaide Setordji, the Administrator of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, says the facility has not been shut down as rumoured.



She said the Polyclinic had been working since Tuesday afternoon after the debris and floodwater from the rain were cleared from its Outpatient Department (OPD).



“I don’t know who said we shut down yesterday, it is unfounded,” she said.



Ms Setordji in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the wall that separated the Hospital and the Ga Mantse's Palace collapsed which allowed floodwater and debris to gush onto the compound, flooding the OPD in the process.



As a result, she said, the OPD had to be cleared and cleaned for few hours in the morning before work started.



The Hospital Administrator commended the Staff of the Polyclinic for their cooperation and hard work in cleaning up the OPD for work to continue.



‘‘Let’s commend the staff for cleaning the whole place by themselves; the mud and the debris so that they could sit and provide services,’’ she said.



Ms Setordji said the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A) promised to support them to clear the extra debris and mud to enhance work at the Polyclinic.



The Accra Mayor, she said, had also assured them of rebuilding the broken wall.



The GNA observed that there were clients sitting in queues awaiting their turn to visit the consulting rooms with few people at the OPD as well.



A reconstruction of a wooden structure was ongoing at the time of the GNA’s visit.