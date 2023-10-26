‘It is extremely difficult to succeed overseas’ – Dr Emelia Timpo warns against rushed immigration

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

The year 2023 has witnessed numerous Ghanaians traveling outside the shores of Ghana to the western world in search of greener pastures. Data from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) shows that from January to July 2023, a total of 10,209 nurses and midwives sought clearance from the association to travel outside the country.



The year has also witnessed an increase in the number of applicants for the American Visa lottery, student visas, and other work permits. Reacting to this new development, a former Senior Advisor to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and development expert, Dr Emelia Timpo has cautioned Ghanaians against traveling overseas to seek greener pastures without a properly laid out plan for survival and success.



According to her, contrary to popular belief that traveling abroad guarantees financial gains and success, it is very difficult to make it as an immigrant in most foreign countries. She recounted how she had to exclude her PhD qualification from her curriculum vitae to secure a job as a secretary.



“Forget it if you think you are traveling outside for an easier greener pasture. Do not be deceived that it is very easy to make it and succeed overseas, especially as an immigrant. The systems in most European countries do not facilitate that. I remember having to hide my PhD qualification just so I could get a job as a secretary. This is because most companies could not pay for my services and those who could simply do, did not want to because of race and gender issues,” Emelia Timpo explained at the launch of her memoir, ‘Perseverance’.



She added the chances of succeeding outside become narrower when one travels out with a survival plan.



She said, “So the probability of making something good out of your life becomes less when you travel out without any plan or strong foundation to build on but just with the notion that I am traveling out to go and work.”



For students who seek to travel abroad for their studies, Emelia Timpo advises they secure a first degree in Ghana before traveling outside. She believes a first degree in most tertiary institutions in Ghana is better than those from most institutions out there.



“If you can, get your first degree here because the quality of a first degree you would get in a Ghana institution surpasses what you can get in a lot of other places outside. Get your first degree and then move to go do your masters somewhere else," she said.



