It is disrespectful to suggest that Alan must be Bawumia’s running mate – Campaign team member

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwesi Korang, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, has denied claims that the former Trade and Industry Minister was offered the position of running mate to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential election.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he dismissed the claims as false and disrespectful.



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has criticized Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for not promoting Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s proposal of partnering with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP’s 2024 ticket.



Chairman Wontumi believes that Alan Kyerematen’s third place in the Super Delegates Conference will lead to a focus on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, as the other contestants will face “Political School Fees.”



Wontumi believes that Dr. Bawumia’s popularity and lack of political experience make him the most popular candidate, as he hasn’t contested any elections before.



He believes that other contestants will be better off out of the contest, as they will be paying “Political School Fees.”



However, in response to these remarks, Kwesi Korang stated that it would be disrespectful for Dr. Bawumia to make such a proposal given that Alan was far more senior in the party than him.



”I don’t think Dr. Bawumia will not make such a move,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong. This disgusting act will not be carried out by the Vice President of this country. Alan Kyerematen is Bawumia’s senior. Alan will not make such a move out of respect for Alan”.



When confronted with the example of Barrack Obama and Joe Biden Biden and that Obama was not politically exposed and experienced, but Biden agreed to partner with Obama, so Alan partnering with Bawumia was not a big deal, he said, ”Bawumia would not do this. I don’t think he’ll do it. I also doubt the party will allow this to happen. Such a proposal must be rejected by the party. We cannot allow anyone from anywhere to become president, and someone who has been a member of the party for years would be sacrificed”.



Meanwhile, he has refuted claims that the ‘Adrumiso’ campaign caused Alan in the superdelegates conference, saying, ”I don’t think that caused him. Show me one person who had not declared for Bawumia before the superdelegates conference. We even thought that Bawumia would get 99 percent. So the votes he secured saved the party from those who wanted to impose a candidate on us. Some planned to push for an agenda to impose Bawumia on us if he received 80 percent of the vote at the superdelegates conference.