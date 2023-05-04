It is ‘disrespectful’ to rent Offices for Savannah Chiefs on my blindside - Yagbonwura

Regional News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) has served notice that it is an extremely disrespectful act that usurps the authority of the King by some Chiefs involved in renting a Guest House in Damongo purporting to be used as the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs offices.



A press release on behalf of the Yagbonwura signed by Mohammed Musah Mohaqq on 3rd May 2023 said; “His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) has become aware of a media engagement today 3rd May held by the Buipewura Jinapor (I) and some other Chiefs who claim to have rented a building in Damongo with his permission to be used by the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs”.



The Jakpa Palace stated; “It is an extremely disrespectful act that usurps the authority of the Yagbonwura by the Chiefs involved” and that “Everything about the said rented facility happened at the blind side of the King and he has since disassociated himself from whatever happened”.



The release added; “The Yagbonwura since his enskinment to date has never been briefed on anything of that sort from any Chief or from the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs”.



It disclosed that; “The Spokesperson of the Yagbonwura Benkrowura Seidu Saaka Bakari ambushed and misled by the Registrar of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs to the venue of the engagement”.



The release from the Jakpa Palace further said; “The Jakpa Palace and for that matter the King of the Gonja Kingdom takes strong exception to such gross insubordination from these Chiefs”.



It also noted that; “It is unacceptable for any Chief to use the name of the King for a major project like this without first consulting him”.



The press release from the Jakpa Palace further indicated that; “Customarily any Chief who entered Damongo for any goes to pay homage to the King before going ahead to perform his duty. However, Buipewura Jinapor (I) and these Chiefs did not pay homage or send a delegation to greet the Yagbonwura and also inform about the said facility”.



The Jakpa Palace said; “We are by the release urging all to disregard the news about the king's knowledge regarding the rented building for the House of Chiefs. All matters relating to this issue will be reviewed with Senior Chiefs and Councilors of the Jakpa Palace to ensure the appropriate measures are put in for correct procedures to be followed to achieve the desired outcomes”.



The Jakpa Palace disclosed that; “In the meanwhile no persons or Chiefs may act in the name of the Yagbonwura without his express permission and instruction. All roles and responsibilities will be assigned in conformity with the traditions and orderliness of the Gonja Kingdom.”



The Palace warned that; “Those that overstep their station will only have themselves to blame for the consequence”.



The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area Buipewura and Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (I) on 3rd May 2023 led a number of Chiefs to Damongo to temporarily take over the ever-popular Guest House known as “Mahama Guest House” for a period of 2 years for the activities of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.



Speaking at the premises of Mahama Guest House after inspecting it, the Buipewura said that the activities of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs can not be stopped because it has no accommodation facilities such as offices.



He said a total amount of Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc40,000) has been paid to the owners of the facility for the two-year period which is subject to renewal after expiration which according to him is funded by the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.



Buipewura said a lot of renovations will take place at the facility including the sitting arrangements of the members of the house which he suggested should be the traditional animal skins instead of the usual chairs.



He disclosed further that the drinking and chop bars at the Guest House will still be operational but should be upgraded to the level of Chiefs with the stage built for graduation and passing out ceremonies for tailors and dressmakers will still continue since all those activities take place on Sundays whilst the guest rooms would be converted to offices for the house.



The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area used the opportunity to appeal to sons and daughters of the region including NGOs and philanthropists to support by contributing something small to help the house since there is still more to be done at the facility.



A three (3) member committee headed by the Paramount Chief of the Mankpan Traditional Area Mankpanwura Achode Borenyi (I) was set up to put the place in order for the commencement of sittings.