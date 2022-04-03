It is difficult to smile in Ghana under Akufo-Addo - A.B.A Fuseini

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo commends Black Stars on qualifying to the World Cup



What the president inaugurated in Tamale not an interchange - Fuseini contests reports



Akufo-Addo's management of economy catastrophic - A.B.A Fuseini



The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashiru Fuseini, has stated that due to the unbearable economic conditions in the country, even smiling has become a scarce commodity.



He explained that things have gotten so bad so much that even the assertion that what was inaugurated in Tamale as an interchange is a misrepresentation of the facts.



“The description that His Excellency went and inaugurated an interchange in Tamale, Mr. Speaker, there is no such interchange in Tamale; there is a flyover. The idea mooted for an interchange under President Mahama and I say this because I was a deputy minister in the region when it was originally conceived as an interchange,” he said.



A.B.A Fuseini made this assertion while speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, April 1, 2022.



He explained further that the idea for an interchange was downgraded by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He added that he however agrees with the president when he congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying for the World Cup because it has brought the kind of smiles to the faces of Ghanaians that has been absent for a long time.



“This was downgraded by this administration to a flyover. I’m one of the MPs in that area and that is a flyover: it is a straight, one line elevation to the end. An interchange is a series of flyover that crisscross and interchange. So, what is (sic) for the records is not an interchange but a flyover, so it should be properly indicated.



“Mr. Speaker, I agree with the president when he says we should congratulate the Black Stars because under his watch, getting a smile in Ghana has become very difficult: it is difficult to smile in Ghana under Nana Akufo-Addo. Smiles are very scarce so today, smiles are very scarce commodities in Ghana because of the profuse and excruciating hardships that they’ve brought on Ghanaians, as a result of the catastrophic mismanagement of the economy,” he said.