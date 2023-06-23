It is dangerous to travel through floods – NADMO warns

Regional News of Friday, 23 June 2023

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned people not to travel through floodwaters to get to their destinations.



Frank Duodu, NADMO’s Ashanti Regional Director, warned the public not to endanger their lives during a downpour.



NADMO issued the warning after four people were reported dead as a result of Wednesday’s severe rainfall.



During the rainy season, he advised the public to take the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s warnings seriously and to behave accordingly.



“Make sure that when the rains are coming, we follow the warnings of the Meteorological Agency, and if there is no need to go to places you know are flood-prone areas, don’t go.”



“You find high places to lodge when the rains are coming but if it turns out to be what we witnessed on Wednesday, not that the place got flooded but you decide to go through the flood waters, then I will say there is more that we have.



Background



The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Frank Kwadwo Duodu, confirmed on Thursday, June 22, 2023, that four individuals died as a result of the severe rains that fell on Wednesday evening.



Three of the casualties he mentioned occurred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the evening.



The death of the fourth individual, he informed the media, was announced on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



He stated that the first casualty occurred at Tafo.



He further stated that two of the deceased were siblings.



He claimed that one of them had fallen into the water the night before and that on Thursday morning, traditional leaders poured a libation, after which rescuers were asked to enter the water and collect the body.



However, his brother attempted to collect the body and drowned as well.



The other person, who was on a bicycle, was advised against crossing the river but ignored all the warnings and decided to cross.



Unfortunately, his motorcycle fell into the river, and in an attempt to retrieve it, he was washed away.



He also confirmed that there was a six-year-old boy who died by the name of Lovick Atta Oduro.



Agya Kwame, 45; Kwaku Aboagye, who was attempting to rescue the bicycle, and his brother, John Kwame Asuman, 57, have been identified as the other three victims.