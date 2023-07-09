‘It is called parking the bus’ – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Bawumia’s ‘One Constituency, 10 Appointees’ promise

General News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founding President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent promise to delegates of the New Patriotic Party as visionless.



According to Franklin Cudjoe, the vice president’s promise to appoint 10 delegates from each constituency into government positions when elected as president would mean that competence in governance is sacrificed.



“My man, please this is no vision at all. Certainly not when we have been inundated with same by your boss that partly crashed the economy. Alas competence will be sacrificed. In football, it is called ' parking the bus' . You are better than this. This is called waste not vision,” he wrote in a Facebook post.



Dr Bawumia who is vying for the NPP’s flagbearership ahead of the 2024 elections is currently on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.



In his address to the delegates during one of his stops, Dr Bawumia promised that 10 government positions will be allocated to members of the party coming from each constituency as a means of motivating the party at the grassroot level.



He noted that the said appointees will then take care of the delegate within their constituency.



“My first vision for this constituency is that if you elect me as the flagbearer of the NPP and with your help we win the 2024 elections, I will give the constituency executive opportunity with your support to nominate 10 people for government appointment. The ten people will have the responsibility of taking care of you, the delegates” he said.



“Each constituency will be assigned an appointee who will be assigned the political role of constituency godfather and mother role to sponsor the party activities there” he added.



While noting a disconnect between delegates of the party and current government appointees, Dr Bawumia said his policy will go a long way to boost morale within the party.



He further touted himself above other contenders in the flagbearer race noting that he is the most experienced.



“I have sacrificed for the NPP more than any person. l left my job for the party and nearly died in an accident while collecting Pink Sheets election 2012 Supreme Court case petition. At the time those who claimed it was their time to lead the party failed to defend the party when the party needed them the most because they were only interested in protecting their political future”.

He urged the delegates to consider his contribution to the party by chasing the NDC out of the Northern region which used to be their pride region because of the role he played up north in election 2020.



“The Northern Region was a comfortable political zone for the NDC but today the region is no longer the stronghold for the NDC because they have nine parliamentary seats while we also have nine. This is because I was able to diffuse all their campaign lies against the NPP. I’m the only NPP member among the presidential candidate hopefuls that the NDC fear”.







GA/SARA





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

