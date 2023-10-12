It is better to sell Ghana than allow NPP secure a third term – NDC Youth Organizer

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Amorse Blessing Amos, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tasked Ghanaians to ensure that at all costs the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is kicked out after the 2024 polls.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, on October 11, 2023, Amos cited a recent opne letter in which it is stated that the eight years of NPP rule have brought 30 years' worth of long-term disaster to the nation.



He pointed out that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged his administration's failure to alleviate the country's economic hardships, expressing his hope that the next leader would bring relief.



"In fact, no sane person in Ghana today will say that Ghanaians are not suffering. In fact, the president himself said that Ghanaians are suffering, and he is hoping whoever will take over will eliminate us from the economic hardship.



“This means that, for him, he has admitted that whatever he can do, he has done it and he couldn't see any better results," he said.



He added “Frimpong-Boateng in his epistle has said that seasoned economists that he has had interaction with had claimed that the destruction the NPP has caused to our economy, it will take about 30 years for us to repair it.



"You took only eight years to cause 30 years' destruction, and you are still asking for breaking the eight, then it is better we sell Ghana to Google and Elon Musk. They have money to buy the whole of Ghana, so that we will know that we have been enslaved. And with the help of God, it will not happen.”



The Ghanaian economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating currency, and a general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, of which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.







