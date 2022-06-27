It is better to lose a by-election than to have an absentee MP - John Boadu on Adwoa Safo's case

Politics of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has expressed concern over the continuous absence from Parliament of MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Purefmonline.com reports.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’, John Boadu stated that the government as a matter of urgency ought to take a decision on the status of Adwoa Safo as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



He continued that the party will support and accept whatever decision Parliament’s Privileges Committee take on Adwoa Safo so they can move on as a party.



“It is really a huge challenge for us. For me, I can see that it is not normal. I think we still have to be patient with her because it is not normal. Especially looking at someone like her caliber, her background, and achievements, leaving parliamentary works behind, and being active on Tik Tok.



"It has major implications on the party. Unfortunately, I have not been to the cabinet for the past two weeks but the government should quickly do something.



"Her Ministry is a sensitive one. If Parliament feels she has absented herself for some time without permission and they are taking her through the privileges committee, we will take any decision they come out with and move on. We will support it.”



“One person cannot hold us to ransom. Government should take a decision. If it calls for a by-election in Dome Kwabenya we will go.



"You see, we need to be principled, it will be better for us to go for a bye-election and lose than to have someone who is our member of Parliament and doesn’t show up in Parliament. What benefit do we get from that as a party?



"At least, we need to take a principle decision and make sure no one goes in that direction,” John Boadu told Kwame Adinkrah on Pure FM.



Background



The Privileges Committee has summoned the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo, to appear before it on July 6, 2022, over her absenteeism in the House.



Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu directed that the summons be published publicly as the Member of Parliament has been unreachable.



The Privileges Committee has been tasked by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.