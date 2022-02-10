It is better to be a cat in the UK than a human being in Ghana - #FixTheCountry convener

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

One of the legal representatives of victims in the Ejura shooting, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has bemoaned the compensation given to the victims and families of the deceased by the government of Ghana.



In 2021, some military officers shot and killed 2 persons during a protest by some angry youth at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Following recommendations by a government committee of inquiry, a compensation of ¢250,000 each has been paid to the victims of the incident and their families.



But reacting to this development in a Facebook post, Oliver Barker who is a convener for pressure group #FixTheCountry says the compensation speaks to the value given to human life in Ghana.



He related the issue to a recent development in the UK where French footballer, Kurt Zouma has been fined an amount of £250,000 after a video of him kicking his cats went viral on social media.



According to Barker-Vormawor, the two incidents show how better it is to be a cat in the UK instead of being a human being in Ghana.



“¢250,000 each for the victims killed in Ejura £250,000 fine with cancellation of deals because Zouma kicked a cat. He's facing jail time also in France.



“It's better to be a cat in the UK than a human in Ghana,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



