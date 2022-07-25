It is as if reshuffle will solve all of Ghana's economic challenges - Gabby

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Ghanaians lament economic hardships



Pressure mounts for Ofori-Atta to resign



Government defends IMF U-turn despite critique



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has commented on rising calls for a reshuffle in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby said the calls were as if, if the president heeds the call, all of Ghana's economic challenges will be resolved.



"It is as if a reshuffle will suddenly end the war in Ukraine, bring down inflation and make the cedi stronger than the dollar," his post read.



Ghana’s economic headaches



In recent months, Ghana has been faced with rather difficult economic challenges which have left almost all economic indicators in distress.



The country, despite some gains made during the COVID-19 pandemic, is facing a huge debt burden, revenue generation constraints and other factors which have placed the economy in a dire situation.



Recent developments around the globe, coupled with supply chain disruptions, the fallout from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have made the situation even direr.



Meanwhile, the government of Ghana is targeting about US$3 billion from the International Monetary Fund under an economic support programme.



This was contained in a document released by the Ministry of Finance spelling out some details of the government's engagement with officials from the Bretton Woods institution in July.



The ministry explained that it seeks to secure the fund under a recently introduced innovative blended programme from the IMF dubbed; High Combined Credit Exposure (HCCE) policy.















