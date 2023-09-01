It is an insult to Ghanaians that Bawumia wants to become president – NDC’s Magoo

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to become the next president of Ghana.



According to Magoo, Bawumia's aspirations to lead the country is an insult to the Ghanaian people, citing his association with the current administration's economic performance and perceived mismanagement.



Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3 on August 31, 2023, she argued that Bawumia-led economic management team, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has overseen a downturn in the nation's economy, leading to widespread suffering among Ghanaians.



She mentioned that President Akufo-Addo himself recently acknowledged the need for a new leader to address the country's economic challenges, which, in her view, excludes Bawumia due to his close association with the existing government.



"A lot of them said that there were monies being shared, so upon all these things, upon all that, Bawumia got was 68.15%. It is a shame. For me, I have always said that the fact that Dr. Bawumia even wanted to contest to become president of this country is an insult to Ghanaians."



She emphasized what she referred to as dissatisfaction within Bawumia's own party by pointing out that despite allegations of vote-buying, the Vice President only secured 68.15% of the vote in the recent NPP super delegates elections.



"When President Akufo-Addo went to the conference, in his remarks, he said that Bawumia, Alan, and all of them are a part of him; therefore, he is calling for a new leader to take us out of the economic hardship and the emphasis is on the new leader."



Dr Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with four other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP has slatted November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





