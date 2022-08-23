It is alarming to say there’re no laws to prosecute Nam1 – Editor

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Editor of the Republic Press Newspaper, Samuel Frimpong, has raised concerns over statements that Ghana lacks relevant laws to prosecute NAM 1.



Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), has stated that it is becoming difficult to find evidence to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM 1, the former CEO of Menzgold.



The EOCO boss explained that nothing is a crime until it is made a crime by legislation.



She stated that “sometimes you know someone has committed a crime but lack the relevant law to support your case.”



“An example is the Menzgold case. Which law, which Act did he break? And it is becoming difficult even prosecuting that case because no law will define the offence,” the EOCO boss stated.



Reacting to this in the Editors’ Take Edition of the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Samuel Frimpong said, “It was quite unfortunate listening to the EOCO boss say there is no law to prosecute NAM 1. I don’t think this is something she should have said.”



He called for an update of Ghana’s laws if truly there are no laws protecting the citizenry against Ponzi Schemes. “This is quite worrying and we need to update our laws.”





According to him, should Ghana not update its laws to address such matters, many others will be emboldened to engage in Ponzi Schemes. “It is very worrying if there are no laws to prosecute NAM 1 and that’s sad. We need to resolve all this and do that fast. I am surprised they’re saying there are no laws to prosecute him,” he repeated.