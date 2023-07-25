‘It is a worry for all of us’ – Bank of Ghana governor on hoarding cash at home

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr Ernest Addison expressed concerns over the issue of hoarding huge amounts of cash at home.



Dr. Addison whiles answering questions on the theft case that allegedly occurred at the residence of Cecilia Dapaah said “It is a worry to all of us but it is a matter in court so there is not much to say about it.”



He made the statement when addressing journalists at the 113th Monetary Policy Committee press conference on July 24, 2023.



Cecilia Dapaah, on the other hand, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor after various commentaries of alleged corruption had characterized issues surrounding a theft case that happened at her residence.



The Bank of Ghana announced the increase of its monetary policy rate to 30%.



SSD/NQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







