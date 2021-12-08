It is a total waste to produce numerous unemployed graduates with unplanned educational structure - Dr. Kofi Amoah

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, Contribution

The Chief Executive Officer of the Progency limited, Dr. Kofi Amoah best known as Citizen Amoah has called for the need to stop being masters of problem description, and rather learn to become problem solvers.



According to him, it is very worrying how Ghanaians are able to describe problems but are not able to find solutions to them.



The business mogul and millionaire believes that the best way through which the nation can curb graduate unemployment out of the system is by strategically planning its educational system to suit the job market. He opined that this can be done by structuring the courses offered in schools especially at the tertiary levels.



According to him, instead of doing verbal discussions that do not yield results at the end of the day, a committee should rather be formed to look into the nation's educational structure.



Citizen Amoah suggested that the best way through which the country can succeed in such plans is by drawing a long-term educational plan devoid of any political machinations.



"Without political machinations and in the sense that plans that are drawn should be backed by-laws so that no other new government in power can rubbish it," he suggested.



"In the United States, for instance, the system has been built in such a way that both the Republicans and Democrats continue projects irrespective of whoever initiated," he added.



He continued that in such plans the country can choose to say in the next three (3) years it may need 500 chemical engineers, 400 civil engineers etc and this can be done through the proper educational plan.



"It is very sad we choose any course for our wards without any direction. This has caused pressure into the system, hence the increasing unemployment rate," he said.



Expressing worry over how Ghana keeps suffering despite having other simple ways to make the country progress. Dr. Amoah blamed the political system, especially the two major political parties as being the major cause. According to him these political parties know perfectly that continuity and sticking to planned governance is the best way through which the country can move, but it is very worrying authorities choose to forgo that best format and do otherwise.



He said it is very disturbing how politics have created disunity in such a manner that the specialties and intellectuals are not allowed to bring their ideas on board.



He however urged political figures to think about Ghana first instead of always being selfish.



Citing countries like Taiwan, China, Singapore for example, Dr. Kofi Amoah said those countries keep progressing due to their selfless and dedicated plans for the countries' development.



Finally, Dr. Amoah said he was hurt by the rate at which rural-urban migration keeps creating unemployment despite the country's rich forest and other mineral resources.



"If we are serious for development, we can also consider our lands in areas such as Brong- Ahafo, Ashanti region, Central region etc and utilize them. If the ministry of Agric prepares a land-use plan for us to know where to plant tomatoes, okro, pepper etc, we can employ people to prevent the rural-urban migration that has been creating much pressure in the cities and its subsequent unemployment rate".



Citizen Amoah reiterated, suggesting that, it can be done by supporting and encouraging the youth into farming and also preparing a ready market for them.