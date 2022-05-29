'It is a movement stronger than apartheid' - Wontumi reacts to re-election

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds regional elections



Wontumi's mandate renewed after heated contest



NPP optimistic about breaking the 8



After winning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional chairmanship race for the third time, Saturday, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said it will be impossible for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 presidential elections.



The regional delegates conference which was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on May 28, 2022, saw Wontumi retain his position, making it the third time after winning the 2014 and 2018 regional elections.



Wontumi garnered 464 votes while his closest contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) who was hopeful of unseating him, secured 306 votes.



Sending a message to the NDC, a party that has been in opposition since 2016, Wontumi in his victory speech said the NPP will definitely win the 2024 polls, hence its target to ‘break the 8’ will be fulfilled.



“This shows that our campaign of breaking the 8 has started. They cannot stop us. NDC, you cannot stop us, you can provocate [provoke us], but winning the 2024 elections, it is a movement... it is stronger than apartheid," an elated Wontumi said amidst resounding cheers from the supporters.



The NPP has made a firm statement of breaking the eight-year jinx as the party is certain its achievements are unparalleled and enough to secure it a third consecutive term in government.



“Today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic are going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger and that strengthening of our party and its organs means one thing, and I am very confident of it that on December 7, 2024, the new NPP presidential candidate is going to win the election,” President Akufo-Addo said on August 5, 2021, at the 29th-anniversary celebration of the NPP.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has been tipped to lead the party in the 2024 elections remarked same in a speech at the Central Regional Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) conference at the University of Cape Coast.



“Ghanaians will continue to give the mandate to NPP to continue governance beyond 2024. We will deliver, and we will break the eight-year electoral tenure in Ghana with our strong foundation. The NPP will not disappoint Ghana,” he said.



As the party readies for a conference to elect a flagbearer, some names have popped up as persons who would show interest in the race. They include Dr. Bawumia, Alan John Kyerematen, and Joe Ghartey.