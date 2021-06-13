It is a disgrace for NDC to celebrate 29-years of empty results - Kayayo President

Politics of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Kayayo National President, Hajia Adiza has described the achievements of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after 29 years as empty while insisting that the party has been a disgrace to Ghanaians.



The main opposition party of the country on Thursday, June 10, 2021, marked its 29th anniversary.



At an event to commemorate the anniversary, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said the party’s achievements stand tall and cannot be compared to any other political party in Ghana.



According to Hajia Adiza who is also a die-hard activist of the ruling government, the NPPs achievements in road infrastructure, education, and health is no match for that of the NDC.



“You will agree with me that maybe our performance will be better. But as we stand here, the NDC remains the most successful party in Ghana since our independence,” General Mosquito stated.



Meanwhile, in a video from Hajia Adiza, she has expressed her disagreement with that assertion and insists that the NDC comes nowhere near the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in terms of achievements.



She said the difference is so clear when you compare the 29 years of NDC to that of 12 years of the NPP.



She mentioned that President Kufuor did 8 years, Nana Addo has done 4 years and currently in his 5th year.



Hajia Adiza said President Kufuor brought Free Maternal Care for women which benefitted the Muslims and Zongos more than any group.



She said NPP under Kufuor brought the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), introduced LEAP for the poor, Youth Employment Programme and constructed major roads and interchanges.



“Mobile Money Interoperability transactions have seen massive growth due to the reduced cost of sending money to other networks and some networks even offer free transactions. This is part of the successful digitalization agenda by Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and Chief of Staff Frema Opare. We have free SHS, we have NABCO, Planting for Food and jobs. This tells you that the NPP 12 years cannot be compared to the empty 29 years of the opposition NDC.



…Kufuor built 14 Interchanges which include Tetteh Quarshie, Legon Main Gate, Atomic Junction Madina, Achimota Forest (Dimples), Police School (Caprice), ABC (Achimota old/new Station, Old Peace FM (Mile 7), Tantra Hill (Goil Filling Station). Others are Ofankor Barrier, Suhum, Mallam Junction, Asokwa Interchange (Kumasi), Sofoline and Asafo.



Nana Akufo-Addo is building 5 interchanges and one is fully completed and the rest are 80% completed. Talk about the Kumasi International Airport which is about 85% complete.



The Suame Interchange in Kumasi is also in the pipeline as well as the Accra-Kumasi dual carriage road which is also in the pipeline. So together, Kufuor and Nana have built 19 Interchanges aside the numerous achievements,” Hajia Adiza stated.



She also used the opportunity to school the NDC on more achievements under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.



“Let me remind the NDC that under Nana Akufo-Addo, we have the Ghana Card, 1 constituency, 1 Ambulance, MoMo Interoperability, Digitalisation especially Passport, birth certificate, driving license etc.



We have benefitted from two sets of COVID-19 VACCINES and another good news is that the Akufo-Addo government is in the process of securing ELECTRIC BUSES with Anti-COVID-19 Kits to be assembled in Ghana very soon.



Under John Mahama, we had 4 years of “Dumsor” which collapsed many businesses and made normal life unbearable but currently what are we enjoying under Nana Addo as far as our energy sector is concerned for livelihoods and businesses is something Ghanaians have appreciated under the NPP.



We also have medical Drones supplying emergency medical materials and blood to health centres in a matter of a few minutes which is helping to save lives. We have 1D 1F, 1 Village 1 Dam, Lower Interest rates by banks, low inflation, and the icing on the cake is the African Free Trade Secretariat (AfCFTA). Akufo-Addo in just 4 years has also secured funding for a new National Bank Just take a close look at these achievements, the 29 years of the NDC doesn’t come anywhere close to the ruling NPP,” Hajia Adiza stated.



….You [NDC] are just getting Ghanaians annoyed with this 29 years anniversary celebration. You have disgraced Ghanaians. You have not shown respect to Ghanaians. It’s an insult,” the Kayayo National President is heard saying in a local dialect.”



She said if she had her way, she will advise the NDC to abandon plans to celebrate its 29th anniversary because they have only been a disgrace to the West African country in the last three decades.



Ghanaians let’s be vigilant. The NDC has not respected us. John Mahama told us we have a short memory. Not this time, this time everybody is smart. We won’t let anyone come and deceive us,” Hajia Adiza added.



