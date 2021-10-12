It is God that chooses leaders - MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who was confirmed on 30th September, 2021 by the Assembly has expressed gratitude and appreciation to all and sundry for supporting him during his tenure of office in the last four years.



He also hoped similar cooperation would be given him in his second term.



Alhaji Hammed Abubakar reminded them that “it is Allah (GOD) who chooses a leader, and it is Almighty Allah who made the President to re-appoint me as the MCE for Yendi.”



He said before President made his choice, he did a lot of consultation of so many people including the Ya-Na Abukari II the overlord of Dagbon and other institution who also sent their reports about him.



He said with his records, he worked hard with the Yendi Municipal Security council (MUSEC) during the road Map of peace in Dagbon, which finally brought about peace to the area with a lot of meetings.



He urged the Heads of Department/Agencies in the area to intensify supervision of hard work, punctuality and absenteeism of their workers which was important for all of them to look and any worker who wanted to absent himself or herself should ask for permission.



He gave the assurance that they would begin a revenue mobilization programme with the support of the security on property rate, cattle rate and other rates that would swell their Internally Generated Funds to undertake development projects.



Remarks from Ya-Na Abukari II Overlord of Dagbon, his representative said Ya-Na was happy about the re-appointment of the MCE and prayed for Knowledge, vision and strength for him to carry out his duties successfully.



Mr. Hussien Abdul-Karim Presiding member of the Assembly assured him of the support of Assembly members to achieve their goals.



