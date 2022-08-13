It is Alan Kyerematen's turn, we will support him to lead the party - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye has once again endorsed the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, as the next flagbearer of the party.



According to him, grassroot members of the party are solidly behind Alan Kyerematen in his bid to become the flagbearer of the party in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking during a massive health walk dubbed; ‘Aduro Wo Su’ in the Ashanti region, Hopeson Adorye said “It is Alan’s turn because in 2007, former president Kufuor was solidly behind Alan Kyerematen to win the flagbearership but the party said to allow for Akufo-Addo to go since it was his turn.



“…So it is now Alan Kyerematen's turn and we are supporting him to become the next flagbearer. For me, everyone knows I have declared my support for Alan long ago and no can coerce me against my decision," Mr Adorye said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



The leading member of the party pledged to lend his full support to any activity that involves the Trade Minister’s bid to become the next flagbearer of the party.



Meanwhile, a directive by the governing New Patriotic Party to some members of the party not to stage a health walk in honour of the Minister of Trade Industry, Alan Kyerematen, was defied as hundreds turned up for the walk on the morning of Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kumasi.



In what could be described as a mammoth walk, hundreds of supporters participated in the walk dubbed the ‘Aduru Wo Su’ health walk.



The walk which was organized by a collective pro-Alan group was aimed at whipping up support for the Trade and Industry Minister’s flagbearership ambitions for the 2024 polls.



Videos captured by GhanaWeb’s correspondent show that the event was well patronized with patrons who were draped in ‘Aduru Wo Su’ t-shirts having fun and jamming to songs.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, a day before the event, indicated that he had called on the organisers to call it off.



According to the general secretary, the planned walk would contravene the code of ethics outlined ahead of the party’s opening of nominations for flagbearer election and campaigns.











