'It goes against our cultural norms' – Former CJ Sophia Akuffo on LGBTQ+

Sophia Akufo, Former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo, Former Chief Justice

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has criticized the activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, intersex etc. (LGBTQI+) in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of preserving the country's customs and traditions.

According to her, the gulf between Western lifestyles and African values has proven to be vast in the wake of same-sex relationships.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV on December 25, 2023, she stated "As Ghanaians, we have our traditions, we have our traditional and customary practices, which certainly do not, as far as I know in almost 75 years of my age, include men marrying men.

"Therefore, I cannot accept the idea of men marrying men or women marrying women, as it goes against our cultural norms."

She emphasized that throughout her lifetime, she had never encountered a situation where same-sex marriages were accepted within the customs of Ghana.

"I have not been told that in my customs, men marry men, and therefore, I can also choose to marry a woman. You know, I have not come upon that, and I will not accept that either," she declared.

Parliament has begun considering the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

During the consideration of a Bill, the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and amendments are made before it can be passed into law.

The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.



